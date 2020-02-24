The Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee delayed until 2021 a bill that would have banned the sale of the popular AR-15 rifle and a few other semi-automatic weapons.
The committee voted 10-5 Monday to delay the bill to allow the Virginia Crime Commission to study the issue. Greensville County Senate Representative L. Louise Lucas-D voted against the bill’s delay.
Del. Mark H. Levine, D-Alexandria, sponsored HB 961 as a part of gun-control measures backed by Gov. Ralph Northam. It was passed by the Virginia House 51-48 on Feb. 11. Greensville County House Representative Roslyn Tyler-D broke with party ranks and voted against the measure.
The controversial bill originally called for owners of firearms categorized as assault weapons register them with the state police, and suppressors were banned. The reworked legislation removed the registration and silencer ban.
The re-written measure passed by the House would have banned the sale and transfer of new assault rifles and limit the size of a magazine’s capacity to 12 rounds.
More than 100 municipalities in Virginia declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuary cities, or counties in December and January in anticipation of the General Assembly passing sweeping gun control laws.
Greensville County and the Town of Jarratt declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuary municipalities.
How they voted:
YEAS--Edwards, Norment, Obenshain, McDougle, Stuart, Stanley, Chafin, Deeds, Petersen, Surovell--10.
NAYS--Saslaw, Lucas, McClellan, Boysko, Morrissey--5.
ABSTENTIONS--0.
