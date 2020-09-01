Before March rolled in on the calendar, the Emporia Rotary Club met every Tuesday at noon at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, like clockwork. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and the local organization hit the pause button.
For 74 years, the Emporia Rotary Club has been an institution in the community. This year the organization was delivered a pandemic curveball never seen in previous years.
“It’s been awful,” Thelma Atkins-Riley, club president, said. “We work on community projects every year and COVID-19 put that on hold. We had a Zoom meeting on Aug. 4. That went well. We had the district and area governors on the call. We are scheduling monthly Zoom meetings until we can get back together as a group.”
The changing of the guard with a new club president is on hold until July of next year, and the officers remain the same. The officers are Treasurer Steve Browder, Corresponding Secretary Tom Grenell. John Walston and Bobby Wrenn head up membership for the club.
The Emporia Rotary Club is an affiliate of Rotary International, an organization dedicated to ‘Service above Self’ and dedicated to projects to improve others’ quality of life. It’s most known for its battle to eradicate polio worldwide.
On Monday, the World Health Organization announced Africa is poliovirus free. Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported cases of polio, but the disease is nearly eradicated.
It’s not only battles against polio or community projects in the local club’s mission statement. The organization annually distributes three or four scholarships to select high school seniors pursuing an education at a college or university.
Greensville County High School has its own Interact Club. Interact is a branch of Rotary for young people age 12-18. The GCHS Interact Club was established in June of 2015.
Paul Harris founded Rotary in Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905. The name Rotary stems from members meeting on a rotating basis at their various places of business.
The Emporia Rotary Club was chartered on May 7, 1946, with a total of 16 members. Lee J. Spangler served as its first president. COVID-19 disrupted the regular routine of the Emporia Rotary Club, but it’s still going strong.
Rotary International President Holger Knack’s theme for the organization in 2020-21 is ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities. Atkins-Riley wants to see the local chapter grow and thrive as it approaches its 75th anniversary in May.
COVID-19 put a temporary obstacle to dodge for the local chapter’s ability to serve the community. Atkins-Riley and club members are itching to get back to normal and follow the ‘Service Above Self’ motto they follow as Rotarians.
