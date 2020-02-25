The Animal Hospital of Emporia’s 25th Anniversary Party on Feb. 14 introduced a possible new hospital owner and thanked clients for their support.
Tom Grenell, the veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Emporia, hopes the community will give the same consideration to the new veterinarian as they gave Grenell when he arrived. The Animal Hospital of Emporia will provide the same services they always have.
“We try to be a good community neighbor when we can, and it’s because we appreciate this place,” Grenell said.
The Animal Hospital of Emporia opened on Valentine’s Day in 1995.
“We think we’ve been good for the community, and our clients in the city and the county have been fantastic,” Grenell said.
Heather Delbridge, the inventory manager and vet tech at the Animal Hospital of Emporia, said the party gave recognition to Grenell.
“I think it gives good recognition to a veterinarian that took an oath, and to stay in a private practice as long as he has working for his community,” Delbridge said.
The Animal Hospital of Emporia is a great place to work and bring your pets.
“He (Grenell) takes your needs and your life into consideration when he’s treating your pets. It’s a very close-knit staff and everybody is great,” Delbridge said.
Delbridge enjoys going to work every day, which means a lot to her. Working with people that believe in what they do makes a difference.
Melanie Powell, a vet assistant at the Animal Hospital of Emporia, is excited to meet the new vet.
“It’s an accomplishment to be here 25 years, and we’re steadily growing,” Powell said.
