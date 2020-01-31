It Happened to Me opened the door for families and friends to have conversations about taboo topics.
It Happened to Me is the sequel to a play produced in 2017 and 2018. The show focused on supporting characters Sheila and Anthony from the first play. The couple wanted to get down to the root of their problems.
It Happened to Me revealed the issues resulted from Sheila being sexually assaulted as a child by her mother’s boyfriend, Spawty.
“Now she’s trying to be in a relationship where she’s still dealing with the hurt from her family. The man that loves her has to deal with the issues that she’s been dealing with,” Eric Crawley, the writer and director of It Happened to Me and the prequel, said.
The show jumps between 1989 and 2020.
Crawley said many things happen within families that no one talks about. It Happened to Me was designed to start a conversation so people could start to heal from what they deal with.
“Whether they’re the victim or the defender they can at least go back and apologize for what they’ve done or they can go back and forgive for what has happened to them,” Crawley said.
Crawley wanted to focus on men being abused in relationships when he started writing It Happened to Me, but as he wrote the play switched to Sheila’s past. It took six months to finish the play.
Sheila and Anthony’s therapist, Pastor Percy, shined in the play. Sheila and Anthony went to couples therapy and walked into the office of an eccentric, off the wall man with bright clothes, curly hair and glasses.
Percy brought humor into a serious play. Every time Sheila displayed a bad attitude in the counseling sessions Percy requested money from Anthony.
Percy told the couple they needed to talk to each other, and when Sheila and Anthony asked what to talk about Percy said, “You could talk about the Real Housewives of Emporia.”
When Anthony gave Sheila his phone to go through Percy whispered, “don’t do it man,” and when a fight between Sheila and Anthony got too heated, Percy snuck out of his own office without the couple noticing.
The crowd got into the show. They laughed when something funny happened and gasped when Sheila suffered abuse from Spawty. During a particularly tough scene, Spawty tried to rape Sheila years after she moved on with her life. The scene carried intense emotions as pain seeped out of Sheila causing some crowd members to cry.
The crowd cheered when Anel, Sheila’s mother, kicked Spawty out of the house.
The talented actors proved that It Happened to Me was well rehearsed, and the realistic sets and professional lighting enhanced the production.
