The Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce, better known as the Emporia Jaycees, host the always famous Pork Chop Dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
The $10 plates include two thick boneless cut barbecue chops, string beans, boiled potatoes, and a roll. The drive-thru event is at the Jaycees building behind Leete Tire, 403 N. Main St. in Emporia. Club President Brian Morris said the group is preparing 300 plates.
“We are implementing masks in line with CDC guidelines,” Morris said. “We are also implementing temperature checks and screenings for the staff prior to the start of the event.”
The Pork Chop Dinner kicks off a busy time of the year for the organization. On the docket for the next two months, the Emporia Jaycees annual Christmas Parade through Emporia and a Christmas Tree Sale. The Gold Golf Tournament in the summer is another top fundraiser for the group.
Contact any member of the Emporia Jaycees for e Pork Chop Dinner tickets. As with all Emporia Jaycees fundraisers, all proceeds raised get distributed back into the community.
