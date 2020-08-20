The Greensville Emporia Transit System service returned on July 6 after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 forced precautionary measures for the safety of drivers and customers. Seating is limited to one rider per seat unless passengers are family members. Riders are required to wear protective face coverings. If a prospective passenger attempts to board the bus without a facemask, the driver distributes a disposable facemask to them.
“A protective shield barrier was installed for the driver before service restarted,” Owens said in his memo to the Advisory Board. “This protects the driver as well as passengers as they enter and exit the bus. Staff is currently working with a vendor to install protective shield barriers on the back of each seat further protecting the riders and bus driver.”
Once a shift ends, the sanitizing process begins. Owens said an electrostatic sprayer provides additional disinfecting to the bus. There could be more disinfecting procedures added to the current protocols used by the staff.
The transit system began operations in October 2018 to provide additional transportation opportunities to the community to access employment, education facilities, shopping, medical facilities, and other community destinations.
The bus operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The one-hour trip begins in front of the Virginia Employment Commission by the Golden Leaf Commons at the top of the hour. The journey moves as far west as Low Ground Road. Notable stops include Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center and Food Lion.
The fare is $1 per ride. Exact change or GET tokens are accepted currency. Though the transit system is operational, COVID-19 appears to have slowed the demand for GET.
“From July 6 to July 31, the total ridership was 273,” Owens said. “Of the total passengers, 243 were City residents and 30 were County residents. Compared to last year, there was a total of 1,018 riders for July 2019. Of those total passengers, 863 were City residents and 155 were County residents.”
Ridership was down from the same period last year. Still, GET is up and running, providing citizens with another source of transportation.
