The Virginia National Guard’s personnel supported COVID-19 testing takes place the week of May 4 in central and northern Virginia areas.
The Virginia National Guard will support the Eastern Shore Health District in conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, with the ability to test up to 1,000 people each day.
Approximately 570 Virginia National Guard personnel actively work to support Virginia’s COVID-19 response. Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams with the Virginia National Guard said the Virginia National Guard’s mission is to provide additional capabilities and expand capacity for agencies like the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“Our top priority is providing additional capacity for COVID test sample collection and mask test fitting at long-term care and correctional facilities, which are some of our most vulnerable populations,” Williams said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam hopes to enter phase one of lifting COVID-19 restrictions May 15.
Virginia continues to significantly increase COVID-19 testing and plans to hire over 1,000 COVID-19 contact tracers.
“Health is and will continue to be our first priority,” Northam said.
Next steps depend on testing, tracking, and Virginia’s ability to quarantine. To increase testing, Virginia needs people to perform tests and send them to labs. To hire testers, the government and the Virginia National Guard will partner together.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association will assist long-term care facilities with staffing, testing, and Personal Protective Equipment issues. Virginia’s Health Equity Working Group organized a donation of 15,000 masks and hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer for neighborhoods with high-risk populations.
Technical issues kept Northam from producing COVID-19 data. They expect to post data later today.
