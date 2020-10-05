On Wednesday, Sep. 23, Republican Otto Wachsmann announced his 2021 candidacy for the 75th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Roslyn Tyler, who has served as the delegate for the 75th district since 2006, responded Monday in a statement to the Independent-Messenger.
“Any eligible voter has the right to seek public office,” Tyler said. “However, I believe my reputation as a hardworking bi-partisan legislator representing the 75th District with integrity and dedicated services to represent all constituents will stand for itself.”
Tyler defeated Wachsmann in 2019 by only 506 votes in one of the closest elections in the state. In the General Assembly, Tyler serves as chairperson of the Education Committee as well as being a member of the Appropriations Committee and the Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee. Tyler also serves on the Broadband Advisory Council, whose work Tyler said is a top priority moving forward.
“I will continue to work towards improving and protecting the quality life of families and advocating for funding for essential broadband and high-speed Internet expansion, education and healthcare services for rural Southside Virginia,” Tyler said.
