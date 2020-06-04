Emporia City Registrar Ashley Wall expects a busy election season.
Presidential election cycles bring more massive voter turnout. Wall expects the impact of the pandemic and state mandates to increase the workload. On Tuesday, Wall explained her $40,183 budget-request increase to members of the City Council.
“The money I’m asking for in equipment is to add another machine for the in-person absentee voting,” she said. “That was the HB 1 (House Bill) that goes into effect in July.”
A service maintenance contract covers repair for current machines, and not part of the requested Registrars Office funding-increase request. Wall has two part-time employees at the office working two days a week. She explained her proposed increase of $12,846 in salaries. A part-time employee will be working three-day weeks.
“We’re expecting a heavy turnout in November, and because of the pandemic, I believe we’re going to have a high volume of absentee voting that is going to be by mail,” she said. “That takes a lot more hours and time to process.”
Mandatory training sessions add to the cost. The registrar’s office opens for two Saturdays before the Nov. 3 election. Previously, it was one Saturday before the election. Emporia voters head to the polls on June 23 for the primaries to choose their candidates for the November elections.
