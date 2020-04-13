Virginia State Police said that they took 120 meals from Bojangles and state police goodie bags to children and the elderly in need on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
They delivered the goodies to the communities of Emporia and Greensville County.
"In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
The meals were made possible by a generous donor who originally wanted to provide meals for all of the Virginia State Police Area 35 Troopers.
"But there are too many others who are in greater need than us during the coronavirus pandemic," said Area 35 1st Sgt. B.E.J. Jones to the donor.
Police said that Area 35 asked the donor if they could pay it forward to the community in need.
The donor agreed and then bought 100 more.
