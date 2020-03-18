Many Virginia restaurants went to takeout only policies Tuesday, following Gov. Ralph Northam's order to allow no more than 10 people in their dining rooms. One Emporia restaurant owner said her business is feeling the impact financially.
"We went to pick up, and delivery Tuesday," Bank By Olivia co-owner Rhonda Gonzales said. "As of now, we are getting ready to close the doors for the rest of the week."
Gonzales said she went to major companies to let them know her restaurant was open on a takeout and delivery basis. She did not get any bites. By Wednesday afternoon Gonzales decided to close the restaurant until Tuesday.
"We will try it again Tuesday," she said. "Maybe something will break. I'm not giving up."
The Bank By Olivia is located at 401 South Main Street., Emporia, Virginia, 23847. Visit the website at thebankbyolivia.com.
