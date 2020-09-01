-

During an Aug. 3 meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to remove the statue in front of the courthouse.

 Mark Mathews/I-M

The Greensville County Board of Supervisors issued a press release Aug. 20 notifying the public that entities or individuals wanting possession of the Confederate statue currently located on Courthouse Square must indicate so in writing by noon, Sept. 8.

The Board adopted a resolution to remove the statue during their meeting on Aug. 3. The vote was 3-1.

The release also stated that the Board has sole authority to determine the relocation of the monument, and may do so during the Sept. 8 meeting.

Anyone looking to submit a claim for the statue and its base may submit a request in writing to:

Greensville County Government Center

ATTN: County Administrator

1781 Greensville County Circle

Emporia, Virginia 23847