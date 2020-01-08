-

Seventh graders receiving all A’s pictured bottom from left are Austin Bolton, Lucy Watson, Zaquan Clark.Wyatt students receiving all A’s and B’s pictured second row from bottom left are Kamari Waller, Dishon Drumgoole, Tatiana Jones, Elaina Cooke, Ke’Mani Taylor, Kasheyla Crawley, row 3, Mattison Pickett, Jaleidy Fabian, Talesia Lopez, Miles Coleman, Jackson Link, Aaron Santes, row 4, Cashmere Boykins, Zyriannah Freeman, Tyrenz Ferguson, Quiana Drumgoole, Mantle Jones, Chaniyah Brooks, row 5, Tai’Leia Pulliam, Jailah Thomas, Tiana Miles, row 6, Zioie Williams, Deraje Bullock, Dekya Adkins, Arianna Cross, Trainaysia Phillips, Anicio Pizzo

 Tina Dickens/Independent-Messenger

E.W. Wyatt Middle School leaders gathered the Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks of the 20-19-20 school year to recognize them in the school’s gym.

Thirteen students from grades 6 through 8 received straight A’s during the period. Students making the honor roll with report cards of all A’s and B’s were numerous in each of the three grade levels at the middle school.

Greensville County Public Schools leaders have put a heavy emphasis on attendance the last two years. Twenty-eight Wyatt students scored perfect attendance marks through the first nine weeks of the school year.