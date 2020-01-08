E.W. Wyatt Middle School leaders gathered the Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks of the 20-19-20 school year to recognize them in the school’s gym.
Thirteen students from grades 6 through 8 received straight A’s during the period. Students making the honor roll with report cards of all A’s and B’s were numerous in each of the three grade levels at the middle school.
Greensville County Public Schools leaders have put a heavy emphasis on attendance the last two years. Twenty-eight Wyatt students scored perfect attendance marks through the first nine weeks of the school year.
