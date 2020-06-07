RegisteredNursing.org recently released its list of 2020 Best RN Programs in Virginia and Southside Virginia Community College is at the top. SVCC’s Christanna Campus program was ranked No. 1.
Selecting the best nursing school in Virginia can be difficult according to the organizations website. When notified by RegisteredNursing.org of this amazing recognition, Outreach Coordinator Sally Worthington, said, “After carefully analyzing nursing programs in Virginia, it became apparent that Southside Virginia Community College not only prepares students for success on the national NCLEX-RN certification exam, but equips nurses with the skills they need to succeed in various healthcare settings. Southside Virginia Community College offers RN programs at three sites, SVCC’s Christanna Campus, SVCC’s John H. Daniel Campus and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center. All three programs ranked in the top 25 Best RN Programs in Virginia. Dr. Michelle Edmonds, Dean of Nursing, Allied Health and Natural Sciences, emphasized this recognition does not come without dedicated faculty and students who work hard to reach their goal.
