The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and St. John Church of God in Christ need your help in providing new, warm coats to the children of Greensville County this winter.
The “Share the Warmth” coat drive is now underway. Coats will be distributed to children in grades K-12 at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad on Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. But first, the coats must be purchased.
Donations will be accepted at any time, up to and including the day of the event.
“This event would not be possible without the support of local individuals, organizations, and churches,” said Sheriff Tim Jarratt. “We are so grateful for the spirit of giving that everyone who donated coats or funds showed during the bitterly cold season last year. We hope everyone will help us again this year with the coat drive. It’s very important. We want to better the lives of all the citizens of Emporia/Greensville in any way we can. There is no greater honor and privilege than serving someone else and helping them meet a need.”
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad building are the two drop off sites for the coats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.