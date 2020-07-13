Jerry Pauley, of the Virginia Department of Transportation, presented a plan to the Emporia City Council to alleviate traffic congestion.
The proposal calls for adding two traffic lights at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Highway 58. Pauley said citizens showed interest in the plan during public information meetings in December. The city council passed a measure calling for a July 21 public hearing. It was not unanimous.
“I continue to think this is a bad idea,” Councilman Woody Harris said. “This is a key intersection for Emporia. Many major businesses operate out of that interchange, and I think the proposal, though may one day be necessary, is a long long way off. Therefore, I vote against having the public hearing.”
City Manager William Johnson said he understood Harris’ concerns, but agreed with those seeking a public hearing. Johnson said it would go into the category of a small-scale project, which is a competitive process.
“Even if it’s funded, it would not be approved until fiscal year 2026,” Johnson said. “It has a long way before it gets done, even between now and then. It just gets us in the pool.”
The public hearing is July 21, but whether the discussion is by Zoom or the city council meets in full at the municipal building has yet to be determined.
