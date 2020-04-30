Southside Regional Jail has a lot to celebrate with two promotions and an Employee of the Quarter gracing the facility.
Captain Christinia Harper started working in corrections a little over eight years ago.
She started at Southside Regional Jail in 2019 as a shift commander. She went up for captain about six months later.
“I love the environment here. I was at another correctional facility, and it really is a really positive workplace here, so I decided to make it home,” Harper said.
Being promoted to captain gave Harper a chance to pay it forward. The great mentors in her career showed her the way in the business. Her current mentors allow her to mentor and train staff to help them grow professionally.
Harper reminds Lieutenant Colonel Aretha Pegram at Southside Regional Jail of herself 15 years ago. Harper impressed Pegram with her enthusiasm and calming spirit.
“I think she’s going to do really well in her career. She’s got everything it takes to succeed and I just want to remind her that the sky’s the limit. Give it your best and good things will happen,” Pegram said.
Corporal Celestine Broadnax, Employee of the Quarter, said she has worked at Southside Regional Jail for 14 and a half years starting Aug. 1, 2005.
Broadnax started as an officer maintaining the jail’s security before going up for corporal two years ago.
“My work here hasn’t gone unnoticed. It means a lot to me,” Broadnax said.
Anyone entering the law enforcement field should be consistent. All jail positions should be conducted to the best of the employees’ ability, and do not be afraid to ask questions.
Pegram said Broadnax was a go-getter from the time she was hired. Broadnax willingly moved to different parts of the jail when asked.
“She [Broadnax] never complained. See always came in with a smile on her face. She’s always willing to learn, and she’s a valuable, valuable asset to this facility,” Pegram said.
Corporal Jasmine Jones recently became corporal after starting in law enforcement Aug. 1, 2018. A month later she entered a police academy.
“Once I got back, I got to get on the floor more and use some of my skills that I learned at the academy,” Jones said.
Jones hesitated stepping up because she is shy, but she wanted to move up to corporal and step out of her comfort zone.
Pegram encouraged Jones when she first arrived at Southside Regional Jail and let her know all things are possible.
“We were very happy when she put in for corporal and are very happy for her promotion. And from my understanding, from all the feedback I’m getting, she’s doing an excellent job,” Pegram said.
Colonel Mark Shiflett is very proud of Broadnax, Jones, and Harper.
“I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve had a hand in them getting to where they’re at,” Shiflett said.
The three are positive, upbeat people, and Southside Regional Jail sees their hard work.
“They’re all loyal individuals. They obviously surround me and hold me up and they could easily let me fall too, but I know that, seriously, they have my back and they’re going to do the right thing,” Shiflett said.
Broadnax, Jones, and Harper stay positive by supporting each other and seeing each other do well. When they see a resident get out of jail and do well they know the work they are doing is not for nothing.
