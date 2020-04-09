COVID-19 is the health focus for most residents of Emporia-Greensville. Still, people suffer from other ills, including oral pain and discomfort.
Leaders of three local dental practices joined forces to let the public know they are available in a limited capacity to treat patients. , Doctors Roger Palmer, and Katelyn Lindberg, and Doctors Julie Hawley and Doug Harman and Dr. Kevin Swenson are there to help.
If you are experiencing pain, infection, and other discomforting oral conditions, call a local dentist.
The pandemic has touched nearly every community in Virginia, including Emporia-Greensville. As the number of patients visiting emergency rooms grow, emergency room staff find themselves overwhelmed.
“It’s our effort to help the community,” Swenson said. “Dental conditions that might compel some people to go to the emergency room can be treated in our offices. We want to prevent people from having to go to the emergency room.”
Preventing people from going to the emergency room lessens the risks of coming into contact with others showing symptoms of the virus.
Patients at the dental practices are screened before coming through the door. The offices are working with limited staff, and practicing protocol to keep from spreading the virus.
No elective procedures are being done at this time, but dental emergencies occur. What constitutes a dental emergency?
* Uncontrollable bleeding
* Painful swelling
* Pain in a tooth or jaw bone
* Gum infection with pain or swelling
*After surgery treatment
*Broken or knocked-out tooth
*Biopsy of abnormal tissue
The Emporia-Greensville dental practices are suffering a negative impact from the pandemic.
“It has hurt us, but it has been a big shock to every business, and not in a good way,” Swenson said.
Coming together as a community and helping citizens get through the pandemic is paramount. The dental practices of Emporia-Greensville are letting the community know they are there as one as part of the effort to weather the COVID-19 storm.
Dental practices:
Dr. Kevin Swenson, D.D.S.
552 North Main Street
Emporia, Virginia 23847
(434) 634-0035
Dr. Julie Hawley, D.D.S.
510 Belfield Drive
Emporia, Virginia 23847
(434) 634-9466
Dr. Roger Palmer, D.D.S.
Dr. Katelyn Lindberg, D.D.S.
307 Dogwood Lane
Emporia, Virginia 23847
(434) 634-5157
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.