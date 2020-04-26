Bon Secours continues to monitor COVID-19 through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health. By implementing protocols consistent with CDC guidelines it ensures the safety and security of their associates, patients, residents, and communities.
Community members can thank and recognize health care teams for their efforts during COVID-19 with a special message or personal note. People took a picture of their message and posted it online using the #MyHeroesWearScrubs hashtag.
“We will be compiling these messages we receive and sharing them online and with the health care teams and leaders from all our facilities,” Bon Secours’ System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brandon Seier said.
People who wanted to send a thank you message but did not have a printer took a photo with a handwritten note and posted it online with the #MyHeroesWearScrubs hashtag or emailed it to socialmedia@bsmhealth.org.
“This is a very special way for these individuals (health care workers) to receive some much-needed love and joy during this time,” Seier said.
COVID visit
What do I do if I think I have COVID-19 symptoms? What should I do if I believe someone in my family has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus?
Bon Secours is now offering free video visits to those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and those who may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Using our Bon Secours 24/7 app, doctors can screen for COVID-19, assess mild to moderate symptoms, and discuss next steps.
Please use the free virtual visit if you:
• Are showing possible symptoms of COVID-19
• May have had an exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19
Please note this service is for non-emergency COVID-19 visits only. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.
Visit bonsecours247.com or download the Bon Secours 24/7 app for free from the app store. Use the Coupon Code CARE2020 for your free COVID-19 visit.
