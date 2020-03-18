Deacon James Calvin Vaughan, or James Cal, was born Dec. 10, 1929. He died Sept. 23, while in the care of Covenant Columns Manor in Richmond, but his legacy and impact in Greensville County will be long-remembered
He pioneered social justice reforms, led political concerns affecting his community, and was a civil and human rights activist.
Vaughan married the love of his life, Eldora Gilliam Vaughan, March 11, 1950. They were married 67 years. They had four children named James Larry, Woodrow, Dennis Wayne, and Sherry Lorraine.
Vaughan was elected to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors October 1995 representing Election District 1. In November 1995 he was elected to the Board of Supervisors for the Zion District of Greensville County, Virginia, and served for 20 years.
Vaughan served as chairman of the Greensville County Social Services Board, member of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a member of the Greensville County Planning Commission, and as past president of the International Paper Local Union 1825.
Vaughan served as a deacon, church treasurer, and president of the Senior Usher Ministry and as the Graveyard Supervisor at the Diamond Grove Baptist Church in Skippers, Virginia. He later joined the Greensville County Baptist Union. The Emporia-Greensville community lost Vaughan nearly six months ago, but his legacy will never be forgotten.
