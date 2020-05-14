Phase one of easing COVID-19 restrictions will begin May 15 for most of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
During phase one child care will prioritize children of essential employees while following social distancing and cleaning requirements. People that need child care to return to work can call 866-KIDS-TLC.
Starting May 18 a few Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service centers in southern Virginia will open by appointment only for a select number of services. Services include things needing to be done in person. Anyone able to use the DMV’s online services should do so.
Gyms and fitness centers can do fitness outdoors during phase one.
$650 million in federal financial aid will be sent to local governments through the CARES Act to pay for COVID-19 response. Additional federal dollars will pay for increased COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Rite Aid started two COVID-19 test sites and performed more than 1,200 PCR tests through May 11.
“As we have said, robust testing is a critical piece of our plan to slowly ease restrictions in phase one,” Northam said.
Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said 1,300 contact tracers will be hired across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Virginia contains 26,746 total COVID-19 cases and 927 total deaths.
