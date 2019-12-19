The notice of intent to adopt an ordinance that authorizes staff to advertise an ordinance and resolution that will approve Greensville County participating in the Crater Regional Workforce Chief Elected Officials Consortium under the Auspices of the Crater Regional Workforce Board was approved at the Dec. 2 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Greensville County participated in the board for years and their contract needs to be renewed.
Sadler Oil
The Greensville County and authority will use Sadler Brothers Oil Company Inc to provide gasoline for county and authority vehicles.
Charles Veliky, the building official for the county of Greensville’s building and planning department, said every three years the Planning Department procures fuel services for county and authority vehicles and buildings.
The current contract ends Dec. 31 of 2019. In November they advertised and accepted bids for providing services for the next three year period beginning Jan. 1.
“Staff’s recommendation is that we award the bids to the low bidder in each one of the respective categories,” Veliky said.
Sadler Brothers Oil Company Inc in Emporia will provide gasoline including 87 octane gasoline, 89 octane gasoline, and ultraload diesel fuel. Parker Oil Company will provide low sulfur diesel, high sulfur diesel, and propane.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the low bids.
