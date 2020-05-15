As phase one of reopening begins today for most of Virginia, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urges Virginians to continue using guidelines set by the CDC.
Some jurisdictions in northern Virginia requested to delay reopening because their case counts, hospitalizations, and other measures were higher than in other parts of Virginia.
“As we move forward in phase one, I want to again remind Virginians easing restrictions does not mean we can behave like we used to. Everyone still needs to stay home as much as possible,” Northam said.
The government plans testing at 12 free clinics and 75 federal qualified health centers. Universities also conduct testing. Virginia state labs sent 500 test collection kits to The Health Wagon in Wise, Virginia.
On May 12 the government issued instructions for the CARES Act to localities around the Commonwealth of Virginia. About $650 million will be distributed to Northam's office June 1 to use for direct costs related to COVID-19. Out of the CARES Act, $121 million will be used for personal protective equipment and $42.3 million will be used for future testing. Out of the government’s general fund, $58 million was set aside to cover costs. On May 18 Northam’s office will decide how to allocate the rest of the money.
The Virginia Department of Health and other state authorities regulate businesses and can investigate complaints and shut down businesses for not comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Workers who feel their workplace is unsafe can report a complaint to the Department of Labor and Industry.
“This virus is still very much with us and no one should let their guard down,” Northam said.
The Commonwealth of Virginia received 4,000 applications for contract tracers. Total COVID-19 cases stand at 28,672 with 859 cases in the last reporting period. Total deaths are 977.
The Virginia Department of Health included all COVID-19 tests in their tally since the beginning of the pandemic. Taking out the antibody test does not change COVID-19 trends, which continue to show a downward trend in positive tests.
