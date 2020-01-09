Mary Morgan Jamison has been chosen as the Brunswick Academy Student of the Month for December. Jamison, a senior, is the daughter of Allie and Harrison Jamison of Brodnax. Jamison has one sister, Lacey, a current fifth grader at Brunswick Academy.
Jamison is in the Honors Program at Brunswick Academy and is also enrolled in dual-enrollment courses through SVCC. She is the senior class president, senior co-chair of the Honor Council, vice president of the National Honor Society and a Junior Marshal at last year’s graduation. She has attended the Model General Assembly for three years and plans to attend again this year. She is also a member of the Spanish Club, Art Club, and a Captain of the varsity soccer team, a squad she has played on since seventh grade.
Jamison enjoys traveling and volunteering. For the past two summers, she has participated in service trips to Costa Rica and Alaska. After graduation, Jamison plans to attend a four-year university with plans to study communication and maybe extending her travels with a semester abroad.
In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her friends, playing with her animals, water-skiing on Lake Gaston or just catching up on her sleep.
