PETERSBURG – Container First Services (CFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, donated $4000 to help the Dance Life Company with their operational expenses due to revenue losses associated with COVID-19 business-related closures and the governor’s stay-at-home executive order. Both the Dance Life Company and CFS are located in Petersburg and are committed to providing opportunity and support to their Petersburg community.
The Dance Life Company, LLC., focuses on providing dance instruction and a creative outlet for young women, the vast majority of whom are minorities from low-income neighborhoods. Owners Asharma Rives and Erica Walker offer reduced tuition to help their students with accessibility to participate in the dance school, but without the tuition dollars coming in, they were strapped to pay the fees associated with maintaining the studio space during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While maintaining social distancing, Rives and Walker picked up the check at the CFS office in Petersburg, presented to them by the CFS Government & Community Affairs Manager Misty Grant.
“CFS is thankful to be in a position to help our community during this time of uncertainty,” said CFS Area President Nathan Geldner. “We have a long history of supporting community efforts both with financial and in-kind donations, and we are thankful that we could once again help a neighbor in need.”
“From the bottom of our hearts, the Sweet Disaster Dance team from our studio, and the staff are thankful to CFS for believing in us and supporting our efforts,” said Walker. “Our goal is to use this donation to continue to inspire, encourage, motivate, and teach the young ladies that there are no limits and they can do and be anything they want to be.”
