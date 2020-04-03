Virginia now shows widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
Total cases are 2,012 with an increase of more than 500 new cases since Wednesday, April 1. COVID-19 caused 46 deaths with 5 in the last 24 hours. Central Virginia shows the largest spread of disease and a COVID-19 surge will most likely occur in May.
Many residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Richmond, VA. Out of 92 people that tested positive, 53 had no symptoms.
“This demonstrates how absolutely critical it is that everyone stay home and stay away from other people, because people can have this virus without knowing it or feeling sick,” Northam said.
Gathering in groups and not listening to the stay at home order puts a tremendous burden on law enforcement. To ensure access to parks and beaches, Virginians must practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. Parties on the beach, sandbar or boats are strictly prohibited. Rafting on watercrafts, littering and vandalism is prohibited.
“I do not want to have to close these lands to public visitations because of a few irresponsible people,” Northam said.
The federal government approved Virginia’s public assistance request through the federal Major Disaster Declaration. Virginia will receive additional federal funding for equipment and supplies. The request will provide shelter for around 1,500 homeless Virginians and funding for food, cleaning supplies, and medical transportation.
The final recommendations for COVID-19 treatment facilities ended up being Dulles Expo Center, Hampton Roads Convention Center, and the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Virginia's government will move forward with the Hampton Roads Convention Center and the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The alternative care sites will be ready in about six weeks.
The unemployment system upgraded their website and increased their call center staff by 20%. The U.S. Department of Labor will provide unemployment benefits to the self-employed, gig workers, or others who did not previously qualify.
The government's spending will be limited for the rest of the fiscal year. Government budget experts will re-examine funding planned for new initiatives and avoid new commitments.
“Virginia had a strong economy and was in a good financial position before this pandemic. I have confidence that we will manage our budget responsibly through this situation, and when this pandemic is finished we will again be strong,” Northam said.
Faith communities should use alternative means of worship such as virtual gatherings or drive-in services.
First Baptist Church Rev. Kelvin Jones said Virginians should not become angry, frustrated or perceive the government as trying to control people’s lives, but trying to preserve lives.
“COVID-19 has stripped us of family and of good health. But the one thing that cannot be and will not be taken from us is our faith. It is imperative that we hold onto it now tighter than ever before,” Jones said.
