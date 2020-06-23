Halifax, N.C. – KIPP ENC is pleased to announce changes in school leadership at KIPP Halifax College Preparatory School. Andrew Allen, former KIPP Gaston Middle School Assistant Principal, will be the Middle School Leader. Joseph Lofstedt, former KIPP Halifax Primary Assistant Principal, will be the Primary School Leader.
*Mr. Allen is a native of Emporia, Virginia, *a graduate of Norfolk State University, and the University in Norfolk, in Norfolk Virginia. He spent many years volunteering in his community utilizing his abilities as a
musician and speaker and has a passion for positively influencing youth, in particular, young men. He has worked at KIPP Gaston College Preparatory (GCP) at the middle school level for more than 15 years in various capacities. Andrew is eager to work with the amazing families at KIPP Halifax and the entire KIPP ENC region.
Mr. Lofstedt grew up in New York, studied Early Childhood and Primary Education in Scranton, PA and earned his Masters degree from The University of Houston. Since moving to North Carolina, he has been a founding 1st and 3rd grade teacher at Gaston College Preparatory Primary School. In 2017, he transitioned to KIPP Halifax College Preparatory as the Assistant Principal. Joe looks forward to continuing to work with Cubs, families and staff in the upcoming school year.
The mission of KIPP ENC is to empower all of our students with the skills, knowledge and character necessary to succeed in the colleges of their choice, strengthen their community, and fight for social justice.
