On Thursday, Sept. 17, the rain started earlier than anticipated at River’s Edge Farm in Purdy, but that didn’t thwart the participants of Greensville/Emporia extension’s Native Tree ID walk.
Although the rain did not allow for a true walking program, the group was able to convene and socially distance under the cover of a sheltered patio. The presenter, Bob Glennon, is a forester and consultant for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. With the help of landowner, Mike Jones of River’s Edge Farm, they were able to collect tree specimen samples from along the walking trail to share with the group during the program.
Over 20 tree specimens were gathered and the participants appreciated the opportunity to learn about them, even when the walk in the forest was not possible.
