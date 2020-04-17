The Emporia City Council is pondering several improvement measures in the municipality. The COVID-19 disruption of area business brings concerns of moving forward due to a significant drop in revenue.
Nathan Botright, of ABM, said the Council’s decisions must be prioritized for its projected projects, but implementing others saves revenue. Botright said more will be known in the next month as the community deals with COVID-19.
“We know on the water meter, public works side those are areas where we are going to have considerable savings in revenue,” he said. “Analysis will provide good results.”
The manganese-caused discoloration of the water supply is a constant battle for Emporia. It flares when the warmer temperatures of the summer hover in the municipality. ABM and Black and Veatch are pilot-testing preliminary design to tackle the water discoloration.
Work at the municipal building, traffic lighting upgrades, water and sewer line improvements were discussed by Botright. He said the municipal building is a facility where savings can be found. The building has a split system from 1997. Botright said they are due for replacement.
“Currently the building is running 24/7, so our intention is to install a BAS system,” he said. “It’s going to give you much better control over the building, provide comfort and drive savings for you.”
Similar energy savings measures can be had at the library, police department and other facilities in Emporia.
In June the ABM proposals of projects to improve the quality of life for Emporia citizens got the ball rolling. In January the talks, and testing increased. Botright believes the May or June timeline is where some of the upgrade projects will begin. A little more certainty of where Virginia is on the pandemic will shed light on the city’s next moves.
Virtual meetings
On Tuesday, April 7, the Emporia City Council took the Center for Disease Control’s safe distancing measures to heart. The safe distancing measure led to a City Council meeting using Zoom Video Communications.
On March 12, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to address the pandemic. State Attorney General Mark Herring followed with an advisory opinion providing local governing bodies to hold public meetings during a state of emergency declaration. As did Greensville County one night earlier, Emporia followed with a virtual meeting. Council Clerk Tessie Wilkins put the Zoom virtual meeting together.
Council members Yolanda Hines and Woody Harris joined Mayor Mary Person and Wilkins in Council Chambers. Other Council members used laptop computers and smartphones. Virtual meetings are not new. It’s a tool used by many companies. The pandemic has elevated the virtual meeting option for businesses, local governments, and families.
One of the first measures voted on by the governing body was the mayor’s March declaration of a local emergency in Emporia. The mayor’s proclamation said COVID-19 puts the City of Emporia in a condition of extreme peril to shelves and safety of its residents. The Council voted to reaffirm Person’s declaration to assure Emporia’s eligibility for federal and state funding assistance if it becomes available. The electronic meeting was adopted by the Council. Many municipalities already had an exemption allowing government members to participate remotely up to twice a year. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way governing bodies meet, not only in the City of Emporia and Greensville County.
It is a tool suddenly in everyday use throughout the country.
