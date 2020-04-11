The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville’s virtual Vinyasa Yoga class, and other planned virtual classes, keep employees and members healthy during Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Joy Phillips, a fitness instructor at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said the Vinyasa Yoga class on Monday featured a flowing yoga style.
“My goal today is to just help people connect mind to body and also the breath to movement connection,” Phillips said.
Being proactive about COVID-19 is wiser than waiting until it reaches Emporia, Phillips said.
The YMCA’s live video classes started the week of March 30. Its Facebook page offers directions on how to get to the YouTube fitness videos. Viewers can also go directly to YouTube and search Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
The YMCA did not forget about their members. Phillips realized how difficult exercising by herself can be, so she knows it is difficult for some members.
“The calming effect of this (Vinyasa Yoga), the social distancing, they’re important to keep us all safe so that eventually we can be back here together,” Phillips said.
Kristin Vaughan, the executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said the YMCA closed March 17 because it could not meet the mandate of 10 people or less.
“Any time we’re open we have at least 10 members here, and trying to police keeping them that distance apart would be really difficult,” Vaughan said.
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville staff still come to work, but remain at least 6 feet apart. Many employees work from home.
