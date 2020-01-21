The Emporia City Council approved a funding request for the Airport Hangar Project. The local match of $161,200 was drawn from the proceeds of the timber sale.
The airport received a $628,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Aviation for the project. The construction will cost nearly $800,000. The city and county will split the costs.
“The airport Commission is requesting an additional $169,998 from both Emporia and Greensville County,” City Manager William Johnson said. “The $129,999 is being requested now, and the remaining $40,000 will be part of the airport commission budget request for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The $129,999 will come from the unappropriated fund balance of the General Fund.”
In other action: The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development accepted Emporia’s application for a Community Development Block Grant. The city council approved to appropriate the $20,000 for a South Main Street neighborhood and market assessment into the current budget. The City Council next meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Council Chambers at the Emporia City Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.