The Greensville County Board of Supervisors and Staff of the Greensville County Government Building are committed to the continued health and safety of the citizens. Greensville County is taking all precautionary measures possible during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Department Heads, and Constitutional Officers held a teleconference with representatives from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday, March 16 and discussed the virus outbreak and preventative measures needed to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and employees.
The Greensville County Government Building remains open and all departments are currently in full operation. The County will continue to provide services to our residents with as little of disruption as possible during this pandemic.
Effective immediately, until further notice, all visitors entering the Government Building will be directed to the receptionist at the front desk. Visitors will be asked a battery of questions in regards to possible symptoms in relation to the COVID-19 virus as well as questions related to travel outside of the United State and/or the Commonwealth of Virginia. Each time a visitor enters the facility, they will need to complete the battery of questions. Once a visitor completes the series of questions, they will be directed to appropriate department and/or office. Greensville County encourages the public to transact business and make payments via alternative methods rather than visiting the building.
Staff has increased the cleaning and disinfecting process throughout the building.
Residents who are experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 Coronavirus are encouraged to refrain from entering the facility and return once they no longer have symptoms. Symptoms include:
Fever
Shortness of breath Coughing
Sore throat
Residents of the Greensville County should review the following in regards to services provided by our Departments:
Greensville County Commissioner of the Revenue
The Greensville County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is requesting patrons to refrain from coming into the office until the Coronavirus is under control.
Residents are encouraged to mail, e-mail (mswenson@greensvillecountyva.gov), or fax (434-348-3189) the following:
2020 Personal Property Lists
2019 Virginia State Tax Returns
2021 Virginia State Estimated Returns
Transit Lodging Returns
Food and Beverage Returns
Business Licenses
Personal Property lists may be called in by phone. To make arrangements for payment call the Treasurer at 434-348-4229. Payments may be made by Credit Card, Check, Money Order, auto pay or drop box. If you have any questions, please call Martha Swenson at 434-348-4227 should there be any questions.
Greensville County Treasurer’s Office
All taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Greensville County Treasurer’s Office via telephone at (434) 348-4229 and attempt to refrain from conducting any business in- person. Staff will be available by phone to address any concerns during normal business hours.
Payments can be made using the online payment option, officialpayments.com or by calling 1-888-272-9829. Taxpayers can obtain all information needed to make electronic payments by calling the office at (434) 348-4229. As always, payments will be accepted by mail.
Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority
Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority customers have the following options when making water bill payments: Residents are encouraged to pay online or by mail. Forms of payment accepted include:
Cash
Check or money order
Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover accepted in the office
Credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover) by phone or online
through Official Payments
o Call 1-888-272-9829 from any touch-tone phone, or log on to
www.officialpayments.com. You will need the jurisdiction code for Greensville County (1013), your water bill number, a valid credit card number, and a daytime telephone number.
o This service is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
o A convenience fee of $1.95 will be charged for each credit card
payment through Official Payments.
In the next 14 to 21 days, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority anticipates installing a payment drop box that will be accessible from the outside of the building. The payment drop box will be located by the front exterior doors by the Water and Sewer Department. The payments will be processed within the next business day of placing in the box. This added payment option will allow residents to make payment without entering the building.
If a customer has any questions in regards to payment, please contact the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority at (434) 348-4213.
The safety and well-being of our community is of utmost importance during this pandemic and we appreciate your cooperation for the inconvenience that these changes may have caused.
