Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans discussed the GCPS 2020-21 budget proposal with members of the Emporia City Council Tuesday.
Evans said there are dynamics of the current school budget in play due to COVID-19. The superintendent said the school board discovered $517,000 in savings. A shortfall of $658,000 countered it. With supplementary lottery funds suspended, school leaders are monitoring the budget daily.
The FY 2020-21 GCPS budget is a work in progress. The pandemic forced changes in the proposed budget. Evans said the previously planned modular units at Greensville Elementary School totaling slightly more than $900,000 is off the table.
“We were excited about the proposed budget until COVID-19 hit,” Evans said. “That changed the funding forecast dramatically, not just in Greensville County, but in Virginia and the country.”
Budget priorities include full accreditation of all Greensville County Schools. Providing teacher and instructional leadership support are top priorities. Providing safe schools in the creation of an alternative school setting is a top goal.
Greensville County leaders are concerned about the enrollment decline impact, which correlates with funding from the state. When Gov. Ralph Northam releases the final numbers on the share of state funding for GCPS, school leaders will have a clearer picture of funding needed from local sources.
Evans’ goal is to remain competitive in salaries in the region and securing funding for capital improvement projects.
Developing an all-branch plan for school facilities is a long-term goal, Evans embraces. The city of Emporia’s and Greensville County’s elected officials will complete the FY2020-21 school budget sometime in June.
