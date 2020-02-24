Greensville County’s Water and Sewer Authority’s (GCWSA) contract with Ralph Hodge Construction Company was approved at last week’s Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The agreement for the construction of phase one and phase two of the MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System Project held a clause allowing GCWSA to withdraw the phase two bid if it could not get additional funds needed for construction. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors appropriated the additional funds.
With the funds available, a resolution was prepared allowing GCWSA staff to notify Ralph Hodge Construction Company that GCWSA will move forward with phase two of the project, and their contract remains for Phase One and Phase Two.
The Supervisors meet again Monday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.