LAWRENCEVILLE - On Monday, July 13 the Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 46, Christanna Highway over Route 58, Governor Harrison Parkway to facilitate a bridge replacement project. The westbound lanes of Route 58 will also be closed.
According to information provided by Tommy Johnson, Residency Administrator, South Hill Residency, Virginia Department of Transportation, during the closure, the following detour routes will be in place:
Route 46 North, Christanna Highway/Business 58 - Take Route 58, Governor Harrison Pkwy. east to Route 58 Business, Lawrenceville Plank Road west into the Town of Lawrenceville.
Route 46 South, Christanna Highway/Business 58 - Take Route 694, Cattail Drive south to Route 58, Governor Harrison Pkwy. Cross Route 58 and continue back to Route 46, Christanna Highway.
Route 58 West, Governor Harrison Parkway - Take the ramp from Route 58 west to Route 46, Christanna Highway. Cross Route 46 and take the entry ramp back to Route 58 west.
Route 46 and Route 58 west are expected to be closed for no longer than 21 days. Weather permitting, the bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623). For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
