The Emporia Police Department will receive $50,000 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said the funding would be used to upgrade the the department’s communications equipment.
The revenue is part of a more than $6 million package announced by Gov. Ralph Northam. The money will get distributed to localities, non-profits, and state agencies in Virginia.
“The COVID-19 crisis continues to create tremendous challenges in all areas of our society, and our criminal justice system is no different,” Northam said. “Our public safety professionals are the front lines of this pandemic, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to perform their duties and provide critical services to Virginians who need them most.
“These grants will help state and local agencies and community organizations across the Commonwealth function as effectively as possible as we continue battling this virus.”
The announcement of funding accounts for a portion of the federal aid for Virginia. The Commonwealth received $10.83 million in CESF grants. Officials expect to distribute the remaining $4 million within the next nine months. The funds will help agencies purchase video technology for remote hearings, laptops for telework, and other law enforcement and criminal justice aspects.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how everyone does business, including criminal justice agencies,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “This funding will help ensure continuity of operations for essential services and as well as the safety of all individuals interacting with the criminal justice system and the staff supporting it.”
The Southside Regional Jail will receive $14,776 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.