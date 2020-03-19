Heart strings were plucked during a heart attack presentation at the March 3 Emporia Rotary Club meeting.
Ashley Page, a nurse practitioner at James River Cardiology, said strokes and heart attacks are not the same. A stroke happens when a clot forms in the blood flow to the brain and a heart attack happens when a clot forms in the blood flow to the heart. The risk factors are the same for both.
During a heart attack, plaque in the arteries restricts blood flow to the heart. A blood clot forms and becomes unstable and breaks. That clot inhibits blood flow causing coronary ischemia, which causes heart muscles to die.
“There’s no recovering it (the heart), it’s just optimizing the rest of the heart that you have left,” Page said.
The signs of a heart attack include chest pain; jaw, neck and back pain; feeling weak, light headed, faint or dizzy; experiencing pain in your shoulders or shortness of breath.
Women’s symptoms may be different than men’s, including lower back pain or nausea and vomiting. Women make up half of all heart attack deaths.
Going to a hospital in an ambulance for a heart attack allows patients to get treated faster because EMTs let doctors know they are coming.
“Time is muscle. The quicker we get you into a cath lab to treat it, the more likely we can save the heart muscle itself,” Page said.
Risk of a heart attack increases depending on genetics, age, a poor diet, being overweight, not exercising and having high cholesterol or high blood pressure. How much someone smokes or consumes alcohol also affects whether someone suffers a heart attack.
80% of heart disease is preventable. To prevent a heart attack, take the stairs, eat healthy foods, exercise, get a routine cholesterol screening and manage stress. Managing alcohol consumption and quitting smoking can help prevent a heart attack.
