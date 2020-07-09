Greensville County delayed the scheduled July 13 reopening of its government offices.
Supervisor Tony Conwell expressed concern of reopening too early during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We just went through a holiday weekend,” Conwell said. “We know what the numbers did Memorial Day Weekend, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with this weekend we just went through. I really think we need to postpone this opening a week or two longer. I think we need to extend it for the safety of our people here in the building.”
The Board unanimously approved Conwell’s recommendation, 4-0. The supervisors will revisit the issue during its July 20 meeting.
Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens instituted a plan for County employees once the reopening of offices occurs. Footprints indicating 6-foot spacing between employees, and mandatory wearing of face coverings for workers performing their jobs among a group of people are part of the plan.
Owens presented a local COVID-19 update to the supervisors. He said he pulled the numbers from separate sources. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 511 between Emporia and Greensville County. The Crater Health District reported 455 cases.
“Whether we pick 455 or 511, we still have a lot of positive cases or have had a lot of positive cases in this community,” Owens said.
Owens listed limiting exposure to people outside of the home, and limiting shopping trips will diminish the chance of exposure to the virus. Other preventative measures urged by Owens include wearing face coverings, hand washing, and following CDC guidelines.
The County is one step closer to a personal protection equipment giveaway to residents. Plastic bags to hold the equipment have arrived. The County is working on a method, and site to distribute the packs to citizens. The Golden Leaf Commons or sites in each of the four precincts are possibilities discussed Monday.
The packets contain literature, hand sanitizer, and a 5-pack of washable masks. Owens hopes to have the packs ready to distribute this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.