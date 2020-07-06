The impact of COVID-19 led to the cancelation of July 4 fireworks displays in municipalities throughout the region. The City of Emporia was not one of them.
At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday the first of many fireworks exploded in the sky above Veterans Park. People came in force filling the parking lot of the municipal building to celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday.
“I’m just glad they are going to pop some fireworks,” Jason Gillus said shortly before the first display lit the sky. “South Hill didn’t do it. This is probably the only city around here that is doing it on time. I know we don’t have the vendors, and other stuff we usually have. I understand that with COVID-19 and all, but I respect the city showing patriotism and trying to keep things normal. I really appreciate the City of Emporia doing this.”
The Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce sponsored Saturday’s show, but it was different from past years. The pandemic forced the cancelation of live entertainment, dancing and vendors selling their wares to the public.
The Chamber did provide Beach music entertainment via internet with live streamed music from Flip Flop radio. The music began at 6 p.m., followed by a turn to patriotic-themed music at 9 p.m. as the fireworks burst in the sky.
“This is certainly a little different than it has been,” Kathy Hawthorne said. “I came to watch the fireworks, and I’m glad they put them on for us.”
The municipal building parking lot was not the only site people gathered to watch Saturday’s fireworks show. Citizens gathered in church parking lots, in front of businesses and their homes to see the sky lit above Emporia.
Independence Day in Emporia was certainly unlike the July 4 celebrations of recent years. Still, the gratitude of those coming out to watch the show was real.
“I’m just happy they are having fireworks this year,” Anthony Gordon said.
