The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary restriction of all visitation, but as a health care organization, we understand the important role that family and friends play in healing and recovery. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will allow restricted visitation, each day from noon until 6 p.m. Please note that visitation at the Hundley Center is still suspended at this time.
General Visitation Rules
• All visitors must be screened and provided an armband
• All visitors must be masked at all times
• Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas
• If waiting areas become overcrowded, visitors should be directed to lobby waiting areas, outside or back to their cars
• All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.
• If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.
Inpatients
• We will allow 1 visitor per patient per day for all of our non-COVID patients.
• Once the visitor leaves the building for the day, they will not be allowed to return
• COVID positive or suspected COVID patients will not be allowed to have visitors unless they are at end of life, whereas they will be allowed 1 visitor who must follow all proper personal protective equipment protocols.
• Pediatric patients will be allowed to have no more than 2 adult (18 yrs. or older) visitors per day
• Labor & Delivery - 1 adult visitor ( 18 yrs. or older) per day
• Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a care taker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.
Outpatients
• Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion
• Patients arriving for evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion
Emergency Department
• Due to the high risk zone in the Emergency Department, visitors will not be allowed. All visitors should be directed back to their vehicles or outside location
Hundley Center
• Visitors are not allowed at this time.
It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be
