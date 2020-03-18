The Virginia Employment Commission, Job Assistance Center and Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services are sponsoring a Regional Job Fair at Emporia’s Golden Leaf Commons from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 2.
The fall event was wildly successful.
“We had 55 employers, 400 job seekers and 250 people found employment,” Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center, said.
There will be more employers searching for people to hire on April 2. Pearson said that as of Wednesday, 65 employers are scheduled to be at the Job Fair. Businesses wishing to participate in the regional Job Fair can contact Pearson at spearson@jacinc.net, (804) 445-5710 or suzannedtaylor57@yahoo.com
The employers that are participating in the Job Fair cover the region as far south as Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, as far east as Franklin, north to Chesterfield, and west to Mecklenburg County.
Job seekers searching for a career in the medical field, law enforcement, education, truck driver, armed forces, manufacturing, and other careers will have plenty of options to apply for employment. Be prepared to complete applications, meet with employers, and for on-site interviews. Dress for success and bring your resume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.