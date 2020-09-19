Rasha Kafi attended Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and graduated in 2015 with her BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing).
She continued her education at George Washington University School of Nursing and earned her MSN in Family Nurse Practitioner in 2019. Rasha also has a BS (Bachelor of Science) degree in Global and Community Health from George Mason University.
Rasha worked as an RN for four years and 8 months (January 2016-August 2020) in the Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
She also worked as a Certified Nurse Practitioner at the GYN office (Women’s Health Partners LLC) for three months, in Maryland. Then, in the Spring of 2020, she had a three-month contract position at Chimes Organization, working mainly with COVID-19 positive patients. On Aug. 17, Rasha Kafi became the newest addition to the Southern Dominion Health System, Inc. medical team.
Rasha Kafi is a certified Family Nurse practitioner and is also certified in chemotherapy biotherapy. Her special interest includes Women’s health and oncology. Rasha enjoys traveling, shopping, and reading.
Rasha Kafi is currently seeing patients at Emporia Medical Center Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm. She welcomes all ages, scheduled appointments, and same day appointments. Please call (434) 634-7723. Emporia Medical Center is located at 510 N. Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847.
