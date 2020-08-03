The Board of Directors of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives has a new leadership team.
Serving as chair of the VMDAEC board for 2020-21 is Patricia S. “Pat” Dorey, a retired college administrator and academic counselor who represents Delaware Electric Cooperative on the Association’s board.
The new vice chair is Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, a director at Northern Neck Electric Cooperative in Warsaw, Va. Brown is a banker with Union Bank & Trust in the Northern Neck and also is a director at Colorado-based CoBank, a cooperative lending institution.
The secretary/treasurer for 2020-21 is Wade C. House. He is chairman of the board of Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and is retired as president of the Virginia division of a large highway construction and materials manufacturing company.
The leaders were elected during the association’s July 27 annual business meeting, which was conducted remotely because of the health pandemic. They will guide the course of the association as it delivers services to cooperatives that provide power to about 2 million people in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
“Each of these officers also serves on the board of their local electric cooperative and on one or more of the Association’s 10 committees,” said Richard G. Johnstone Jr., president and CEO of the Association. “We truly depend upon their commitment to provide input on how to expand and improve the services we provide our member cooperatives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.