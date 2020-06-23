Phase Three of reopening Virginia starts July 1.
During Phase Three, people are still safer at home, must social distance, telework if possible, and wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.
In this coming phase social gatherings can include up to 250 people. The capacity for nonessential retail, restaurants, and beverage services will be lifted. Child care facilities may open. Entertainment centers including outdoor venues, zoos, and museums can open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people. Gyms and fitness centers can open at 75% capacity. Recreational sports requiring physical distancing and swimming pools can open at 75% capacity with physical distancing. Physical grooming services, like salons, must continue to social distance.
Everyone should continue to take COVID-19 very seriously.
“Cases are on the rise in many other states as I said previously. I do not want to see that happen in our Commonwealth,” Northam said.
Two hundred and forty-six billion dollars, mostly from the cares act, will fund long-term care facilities. The Virginia Department of Health will release the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
More than $56 million from the funding package will be used for periodically testing nursing home residents and staff for COVID-19.
Virginia has 58,994 total COVID-19 cases and 1,645 total deaths from COVID-19.
