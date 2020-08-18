On Monday, Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced that District 18 Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas had been charged with two felonies for a June 10 incident at the city's Confederate monument. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument over $1,000.
While protesting in Portsmouth, Chris Green, 45, was hit by a falling statue and severely injured, slipping into a coma. He is reportedly obtaining rehabilitation treatment in Richmond after spending time at a Norfolk medical facility.
"During this time of our nation's unrest, which was a direct result of the heinous death of Mr. George Floyd, countless monuments across our nation were being defaced by protestors," the police chief said. "Many of those localities investigated the acts of destruction and subsequently charged the responsible parties well after the incidents were over, but what is important to notate in that of all the incidents that occurred across our nation, our incident is the only incident that resulted in a man being gravely injured."
Attorney Tim Anderson, who led a recall action against the senator, said Lucas told police they were not allowed to disband the protesters or intervene as the vandalism occurred. Anderson said Lucas should be held accountable for the protestor's injuries. Lucas countered with a $10 million lawsuit accusing the attorney of irreparably damaging her reputation through social media video actions and television interviews.
The Independent-Messenger reached out to the senator's office by telephone and email to respond to the charges. We have not heard from Lucas' office at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.