SOUTH HILL – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will be hosting a free class on managing pain. This course is designed for those experiencing consistent pain for three months or longer and/or have been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. If you are interested in learning more about how pain actually works and helpful strategies to better manage pain then you should attend.
This free class will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. in the Healthy Body Fitness Studio located inside the Thomas W. Leggett Center at 300 East Ferrell Street in South Hill.
Brandon Poen, PT, DPT, Cert DN, CF-L1, CMP will be the speaker for the program. Poen received his Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences and a Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy from Northern Illinois University. He also obtained a Minor in Spanish from Northern Illinois University. He has completed numerous continuing education courses within orthopedics and sports physical therapy. He is Mulligan trained in treatment of extremity and spinal pain conditions, certified in LSVT-BIG for Parkinson’s Disease, has gone through special training in persistent pain as well as running and weightlifting movement assessment and rehabilitation.
This class is limited to only 30 participants. For more information or to register to attend, please call (434) 447-0895.
