For mental health resources during COVID-19, look no further than Congressman A. Donald McEachin’s recent virtual mental health event.
The meeting included hotline numbers to many organizations. A full list of these resources can be found at https://wtkr.com. Organizations, what they do, and their contact information is listed below:
• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
• Free domestic violence or partner violence help: thehotline.org. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474. An online chat can be found at thehotline.org.
• Warm Line hotline: 833-473-3782
• Safe Harbor Shelter helpline: 804-612-6126
• Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance: 804-377-0335
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia (NAMI): namivirginia.org. call 1-800-950-6264
NAMI Virginia helps people and families with mental illness through programs and support resources. Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration does treatment referrals. Full Circle Grief Center in Richmond, Virginia, provides grief and bereavement services. Some of their services are free.
The Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services’s five regions offers community services in localities from Richmond, Virginia to the North Carolina border.
“Sometimes a person may have to drive about an hour, but they should be able to access some type of resource,” Executive Director at NAMI Virginia Kathy Harkey said.
Mental Health America, Virginia Commonwealth University, The McShin Foundation, and local nonprofits and community service boards offer mental health services.
Some facilities do virtual appointments because of COVID-19.
To find a therapist, people can ask their general practitioner for a referral. Some therapists offer a sliding pay scale to help patients afford therapy.
McEachin’s full webinar can be found at Mceachin.house.gov. Mceachin’s Washington DC office phone number is 202-225-6365 and his Richmond office’s phone number is 804-486-1840 and the Hampton Roads office is 757-942-6050.
