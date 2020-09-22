On April 7, the Emporia City Council adopted an emergency procedures ordinance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation was set to end Oct. 1, but the municipality’s governing body voted Tuesday unanimously to extend the regulation.
On March 12, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 51 declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth due to the pandemic. The Emporia City Council adopted a resolution ratifying the state of emergency.
City leaders voted to host public meetings virtually through Zoom as a safety precaution. Section 15.2-1413 of the Code of Virginia provides that “notwithstanding any contrary provision of law, general or special, any locality, may, by ordinance, provide a method to assure continuity in its government, in the event of an enemy attack or other disaster. Such ordinance shall be limited in its effect to a period not exceeding six months after any such enemy attack or disaster and shall provide for a method of resumption of normal governmental authority by the end of the six-month period.”
The COVID-19 pandemic allows the City of Emporia and other Virginia municipalities to host virtual meetings as long as the state of emergency is in effect. Tuesday’s vote extends the ability to host virtual meetings until March 1 or until the governor rescinds the emergency order — whichever comes first.
On Tuesday, the entire City Council was present in the Council Chambers of the municipal building. Plexiglass divides members of Emporia’s governing body as a safety precaution.
The Emporia City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
