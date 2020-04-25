The Dunlop House’s policy of social distancing and limiting visitors protects residents from COVID-19.
Stacey Bowen, executive director of Dunlop House, said clinical care including housekeeping, laundry, and meals continues. Residents have been isolated in their rooms for four weeks. Common area activities stopped and meals are brought to the resident’s rooms.
“Activities are done on a one-on-one basis with staff and residents, or we’ve done small groups recently where we’re able to continue to do the social distancing while they are doing things like Bingo or maybe a small craft,” Bowen said.
Dunlop House residents are a vulnerable population. If they contract COVID-19 there would be a detrimental outcome.
“For us it’s of utmost importance that we protect our residents as best we can,” Bowen said.
Staff must wear masks and they received increased training on infection control and hand washing.
The Dunlop House is located in Colonial Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.