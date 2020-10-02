MIDDLESEX COUNTY— State Police convened the scene of an airplane crash that occurred Thursday at the 100 block of Willow Lane in Middlesex County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the pilot of a 2019 Airdrome Aeroplane, took off from Hummel Field for a pleasure flight, when the pilot experienced a lost power, forcing an emergency landing. During the emergency landing, the pilot, 61 year-old Michael C. Kuhnert, struck a power line, causing the plane to roll over when it struck the ground. Kuhnert, of Topping, Virginia, was uninjured.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.